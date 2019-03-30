HAL Recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for the post of PRT and TGT under Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. candidates can apply to the post on or before 10 April 2019. Candidates must have secured an aggregate of 50% in Graduation and 50% in teaching subjects in B.Ed course. Candidates are advised to visit the official website- hal-india.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2019: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited candidates for the post of PRT and TGT. The eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post on or before 10 April 2019. It has released the application for HAL New Public School, Bangalore for the Academic Year 2019-20. Candidates need to visit the official website- hal-india.co.in, for more updates.

Important Date:

• April 10, 2019: Last date for submission of application

Vacancy:

• TGT – 1 Post

• PRT – 2 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• TGT- Candidates should have pursued B.A. with English as one of the main subjects in all three years of Graduation and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods. Preference will be given to candidates with MA (English).

• PRT-English- Candidates must be a graduate with English as one of the main subjects in Graduation and B.Ed. with English as one of the teaching methods.

• PRT-Social Studies: Candidates must be a graduate with two subjects out of History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Geography OR Hons. Graduate with History or Political Science or Geography as a main subject and B.Ed with any one subject as mentioned in Graduation.

• Candidates must have secured an aggregate of 50% in Graduation and 50% in teaching subjects in B.Ed course.

• Experience of one academic year refers to 10 months, excluding summer vacation.

• Candidate must attach Experience certificate wherever applicable. In case of a candidate who is working at the time of submitting the application, an Appointment letter and latest salary certificate/salary slip from the current employer and experience certificate.

• Experience of 2 years in teaching in Middle/ High School level (6 to 10 ) in CBSE/ICSE Schools for TGT level posts is required whereas experience is not mandatory for PRT level posts.

Pay scale:

• Rs.25,500/- Rs.29,200/-

Selection Procedure:

The selection will be done through Written Test, Demo and Interview. The date, time and venue of the Demo and Interview will be intimated to the short-listed/eligible candidates by E-mail/Telephonically.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can submit applications like Copies of testimonials pertaining to qualification (SSLC, PUC, Graduation, Post Graduation & BEd.), Age, Experience certificate/Appointment letter along with latest pay slip, recent passport size photograph (2 nos.) along with the documents to the Office of HAL New Public School, Central Township, Jawahar Nagar, Namjoshi Road, Marathahalli Post, Bangalore – 560037.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More