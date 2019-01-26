Happy Republic Day 2019: On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, various jobs list in the Indian Army has been released for various candidates. The vacancies have been released in UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA), Indian Army Short Service Commission (SSC) and UPSC CAPF 2018-19: Assistant Commandant.

Happy Republic Day 2019: On the 70th Republic Day, the nation is celebrating the birth of the Constitution. People come to watch the parade which begins at Rajpath. A total of 855 defence security personnel will be awarded medals for their valour and sacrifice, this year. Thousands of armymen participate in the parade to show their acts. A beautiful set of tableau showcases the diverse culture of the nation. On this day, in case you are finding a job, a list of jobs have been released for the candidates.

UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA): Official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The registration process has been started. the last date will is February 4, 2019. The submitted online applications can be withdrawn from February 8. the last for the same is February 14, 2019 till 6 pm. The NDA exams for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, is scheduled to be conducted on April 21 for the 142nd course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course will begin from January 2, 2020.

Vacancy details of UPSC NDA, NA exam 2018

National Defence Academy: A total of 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) are vacant

Naval Academy : 50 (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

Indian Army Short Service Commission (SSC): The Indian Army has invited the applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) under the NCC special entry scheme for unmarried men and women to fill a total of 55 vacancies. Out of which 50 are for men and five for women candidates. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the post on the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission has invited the applications for the eligible candidates for the posts of CAPF Assistant Commandant. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the vacancies in BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The online registration process has been started on January 14. It will close on January 28 by 6 pm.

