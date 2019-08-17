HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Caniets who are looking for a Clerks, junior accountant, senior accountants, and assistant manager/development officer in Haryana can apply for the post through the online application process. Candidates can apply @harcobank.org.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Haryana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited announced 9788 vacancies for the Clerks, junior accountant, senior accountants, and assistant manager/development officer post. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must fill the online application form, which will only be available on the official website of HARCO Bank or click on the link harcobank.org.in to visit directly

Candidates must know that the submission of online application form has already been started from August 14, 2019, and which will close on August 31, 2019. Age limit for interested candidates must be between 18 to 42 years. However, to sit in the examination candidates belong GEN/UR must submit Rs 600/- as the examination fees while for SC/BCA/BCB/EWS candidates will only have to submit Rs 300.

Follow the steps to apply for HARCO recruitment:

Step 1: Click on the link harcobank.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, under News

Step 3: Click on the link Recruitment of Clerk, Jr. Accountant, Sr. Accountant, Assistant Manager/Development Officer in The Haryana State Co-operative Bank and 18 District Central Co-operative Banks of Haryana 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the blue color generated link ‘Click Here To Apply Online‘

Step 6: Candidates must login with Registration number and password

Step 7: Candidates need to fill the credentials like name, date of birth, address, passport size photograph

step 8: after filling the form candidates are advised to download it or take hard copy fo it for future reference.

