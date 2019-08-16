HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: The Haryana State Co-operative (HARCO) Bank has commenced a recruitment process to hire 978 candidates in different posts including Clerks, Junior Accountant, Senior Accountant and Assistant Manager/Development Officer. The candidates can visit the official website @ harcobank.org.in to apply soon.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: The Haryana State Co-operative (HARCO) Bank has invited applications for a total of 978 vacancies for the post of assistant manager officer, junior and senior accountant, and clerk among others. The candidates who have been looking forward to registering themselves for the examination can visit the official site of HARCO i.e; harcobank.org.in. The candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the examination is August 31, 2019.

The candidates can apply for the posts till 11:59 pm. The candidates have to qualify two examinations followed by the interview round. The preliminary examination will be conducted in October.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: How to apply

To register for the examination, visit the official website, @ harcobank.org.in Click the link that reads: Recruitment for junior clerk, which can be found under News section After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page Then click on here to apply and after that click here for new registration After filling the required fields, you have to upload the picture After filling the form, you have to make payment

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total no of vacancies: 978

Clerks – 790

Junior Accountant – 123

Senior Accountant – 35

Assistant Manager/Development Officer – 30

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Fee

Those belonging to the General Category would have to pay Rs 600 while those from reserved category will have to pay Rs 300.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Salary

The candidates who will be selected for the post of assistant manager will get a salary between the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400. Senior accountant, clerk, the junior accountant will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

HARCO Bank recruitment 2019: Educational eligibility

The candidates are required to have a graduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks. Those with PG diploma with 55 per cent marks can also apply.

