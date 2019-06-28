HARSAC Jobs 2019: Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Project Assistant and other posts. Candidates will have a walk-in-interview on July 13 and July 14, 2019.
Important Date:
Walk-in-interview – July 13 and July 14, 2019
HARSAC Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: – 53 Posts
Project Fellow – 19 Posts
Project Assistant -16 Posts
Jr.Project Assistant – 15 Posts
Research Associate – 1 Posts
Research Associate (R.A 1) – 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant and other posts:
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Project Fellow – 1st class M.Sc/ M.Tech degree with one year experience
Project Assistant – M.Tech/ M.Sc
Jr Project Assistant – Geo-Informatics Assistant (GIA) from ITI or ITI Diploma (COPA) with 1 year GIS experience
Research Associate (R.A-1)- Doctorate or equivalent degree in Geo-informatics
Research Associate – First class M.Tech in Geoinformatics/ Remote Sensing/ Geospatial Technology with a minimum of three years of research experience in remote sensing/ GIS applications in web GIS.
Note: The eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview at HARSAC, CCS HAU campus, Hisar. Candidates have to fill applications from and bring in copies of certificates. They have to fill an application fee of Rs 200 in the form of IPO and Demand Draft drawn in favour of chief scientist, HARSAC, Hisar on scheduled date and time.
Haryana Space Association Centre, Hisar (HARSAC), is a nodal agency for remote sensing, and GIS applications of Haryana. It is located next to Centre for Plant Biotechnology (PCB) within the CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar in Haryana. It provides various remote sensing applications such as monitoring illegal constructions and encroachments, stubble burning and pollution monitoring.