Haryana Space Application Centre has invited applications for the recruitment of the post of Project Assistant and other Posts. All eligible candidates will have a walk-in-interview for the post on July 13 and July 14, 2019

HARSAC Jobs 2019: Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Project Assistant and other posts. Candidates will have a walk-in-interview on July 13 and July 14, 2019.

Important Date:

Walk-in-interview – July 13 and July 14, 2019

HARSAC Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: – 53 Posts

Project Fellow – 19 Posts

Project Assistant -16 Posts

Jr.Project Assistant – 15 Posts

Research Associate – 1 Posts

Research Associate (R.A 1) – 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria for Project Assistant and other posts:

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Project Fellow – 1st class M.Sc/ M.Tech degree with one year experience

Project Assistant – M.Tech/ M.Sc

Jr Project Assistant – Geo-Informatics Assistant (GIA) from ITI or ITI Diploma (COPA) with 1 year GIS experience

Research Associate (R.A-1)- Doctorate or equivalent degree in Geo-informatics

Research Associate – First class M.Tech in Geoinformatics/ Remote Sensing/ Geospatial Technology with a minimum of three years of research experience in remote sensing/ GIS applications in web GIS.

Note: The eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview at HARSAC, CCS HAU campus, Hisar. Candidates have to fill applications from and bring in copies of certificates. They have to fill an application fee of Rs 200 in the form of IPO and Demand Draft drawn in favour of chief scientist, HARSAC, Hisar on scheduled date and time.

Haryana Space Association Centre, Hisar (HARSAC), is a nodal agency for remote sensing, and GIS applications of Haryana. It is located next to Centre for Plant Biotechnology (PCB) within the CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar in Haryana. It provides various remote sensing applications such as monitoring illegal constructions and encroachments, stubble burning and pollution monitoring.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App