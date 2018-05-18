The Haryana Board Class 12 or Plus 2 results are likely to be out today on the official website of the Board at www.bseh.org.in. Students can check their results by entering their roll numbers on the result page of the web portal of HBSE. Details to download results are given here.

HBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana or HBSE is likely to announce the Class 12 Board examination results for the academic year 2017-2018 today, May 18, 2018. According to reports, the sources have confirmed that the results will be out on the official website of the Haryana Board. The HBSE Class 12 Examination 2018 was conducted from March 7, 2018 till April 2, 2018. Last year also the examination started on the same date however, it ended on April as that of this year’s Reports say that more than 2.0 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examination this year.

The HBSE Class 12 Board results were announced on May 18 last year. Students who had appeared for the Class 12 examination this year can check their results on the official website of the Board as soon as the results are released. In case students face difficulty in accessing their results from the official website bseh.org.in due to the heavy traffic, they can also check out the third party websites such as results.com, results.gov.in or indiaresults.com.

ALSO READ: MSBSHSE Results 2018: Maharashtra Board likely to announce Class 12 results on May 26, check details @ results.gov.in

Students can check their Class 12 results with the help of the following steps:

Visit the official web portal of the Haryana Board of Seconday Education, bseh.org.in Search for the link that read ‘Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2018’ on the hompage and click on it Students will be directed to a new page Enter the required details and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer/laptop or mobile phone.

To go to the official link and check the Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2018 directly click here: ‘HBSE Class 12 Board Results 2018′

ALSO READ: RPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply online for 13,162 teaching jobs @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check eligibility

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App