The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE/BSEH) will release Class 12 Board Results on 21 July. Know how to check on your mobile phone.

The Haryana Board of Secondary education (HBSE/BSEH) will be uploading the HBSE Class 12th Results 2020 on July 21st on bseh.org.in, its official website. The Board has also declared the Haryana Open School, or HOS, Class 10th Results 2020. After that, class 12 students have been awaiting their results as well. The BSEH Haryana Board Exams were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak hindering the functionality of the Board. The examinations were planned to be held in the month of March but due to the epidemic, they were delayed and their date was set in the month of July. Because of the pandemic only increasing its reach, the exams were cancelled and the performance of students evaluated by internal assessment.

Follow the given steps to check your HBSE Class 12 Board Results through SMS:

1. Type in your roll number after opening the Messaging application on your mobile phone.

2. Send your roll number to 56263.

3. Your result will soon be sent to your mobile phone.

Follow the given steps to check your HBSE Class 12 Results online:

1. Visit the official website of the Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.

2. Tap on the Results tab once on the home page.

3. tap on Course, appearing on the drop-down menu.

4. Type your roll number and tap on the Show Results button.

5. Your result will be displayed on your screen. You may download and/or print it for future reference.

Students may use the re-evaluation process if they believe they have been incorrectly graded or marks have not been awarded to them for an answer.

Note the given points when applying for re-evaluation:

1. Students can only apply for re-valuation before 20 days have passed since the exam was declared.

2. The forms of re-valuation would be uploaded on the official website of HBSE/BSEH, hbse.nic.in.

3. A fee of Rs 1000 will be charged per subject.

4. Method of application and payment will be online.

HBSE 12th Results 2020: Compartment Exams

If someone is unable to pass in any subject in the HBSE Class 12th Examinations in their first attempt, that is, they could not score 33% marks or more, then they may attempt compartment exams, specifically for the subject(s) they could not pass.

