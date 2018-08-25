HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams 2018 admit card: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education has released the Admit cards for the HBSE Intermediate and Class 10 re-appear examination. Students can check the HBSE re-appear admit cards 2018 by logging into the official website of the Board at bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary exams 2018 admit card: The Haryana Board of School Education has released the admit cards for those candidates who are going to re-appear for the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2018. Students can check the official website of the Board and download their respective admit cards by logging into bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Board will be conducting the re-appear examinations of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board on September 5, this year. Earlier, the board had conducted the compartment or improvement examinations for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Classes on July 14, 2018.

The board results for Class 10 was declared by the Haryana Board on May 21, 2018, in which over 3 lakh candidates have reportedly written in the examination this year. The HBSE Class 10 examination was held between March 8 and March 31. The results are available on the official website of Haryana Board and also on other third-party websites such as indiaresults.com.

How to download Haryana HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018 admit card?

Log in to the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in Search for the link that reads, “Haryana HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018 admit card” and cliçk on it Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, enter the requisite details and submit Your HBSE 10th, 12th re-appear exams 2018 admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website of the Haryana Board and download the admit card, click on this link: bseh.org.in

