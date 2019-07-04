Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019.the results of Haryana D.El.Ed special exam 2019 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) on its official website. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can login the official website BSEH, bseh.org.in.

Candidates must note that they should keep their roll numbers and another log in credentials ready so that they can check their result from the official website. Also, the performance sheet of candidates will be sent to respective institutes on their login ID.

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Special Exam 2019 was conducted in the month of June and many candidates have appeared for the special exam.

Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed 2019: Steps to check Haryana BSEH D.El.Ed Special Exam Results 2019

Candidates must follow these steps in order to check their scorecard.

Step 1: candidates should log in the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab which says ‘Result’,

Step 3: After that, the candidates will have to enter their login credentials that are registration number and roll number.

Step 4: After clicking the submit button, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

