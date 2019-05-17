Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 @bseh.org.in LIVE updates: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the results for the Class 10 examinations which were held in the month of March. The students who sat for the examination are expected to keep a regular check on the official website. As per a few reports, the scorecards will be out at 3 pm today, on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 @bseh.org.in LIVE updates: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to announce the results for the Class 10 examinations which were held in the month of March. The students who sat for the examination are expected to keep a regular check on the official website. As per a few reports, the scorecards will be out at 3 pm today, on Friday, May 17, 2019. A press conference is arranged at 2: 30 pm and it was announced by the chairman himself. In the press conference, the board will declare the Class 10 results of Haryana Board.

Over 4 lakh students sat for the examinations conducted under Haryana Board of School Education. Conducted in the month of March, the examinations took place at different centers of the state.

The candidates who appeared for the examination are advised to keep their admit cards near to avoid any chaos at the time of result declaration. The hall ticket carries all the required details to log in and download the result. Therefore, the students should keep their admit cards very safely and securely.

Here are the alternate or third-party websites to check HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019:

bseh.org.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Meanwhile, we have also mentioned the easy and simple steps to check and download HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019:

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, click on the results link

Enter the required details to check HBSE 10th exam results

Hit the submit option.

HBSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen and

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2019: LIVE Updates

1:30 pm: HBSE 10th result for open school students is also scheduled to be declared soon. Last year, the results for Haryana Open Schools were announced on May 23. The students should keep track of the official websites to not miss any important notification.

1: 15 pm: There is no official update from the Haryana Board but the results are likely to be announced shortly! The scorecards of students will be available on the official websites. The students are advised to keep an eye on the sites for the latest notifications.

1:00 pm: When the result is declared, the official website experiences heavy traffic which can result in the crash of the website. In that case, the students can check their scores via SMS service.

Here’s how you can check your result via SMS or mobile phone!

The candidates should keep a check on the official website and also try to avail the SMS service given by the board.

To check BSEH Class 10th 2019 result:

SMS – RESULTHB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

Live Updates

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App