After Maharashtra and Odisha, Haryana has become another state to cancel all the semester and terminal examinations for all the courses. Students will be promoted based on their previous scores and internal assessment.

Colleges and universities in Haryana would not conduct their terminal semester exams, informed the state’s education Minister Kanwar Pal. Intermediate semester exams have also been adjourned, for now. The students will be prompted based on the combined weightage of both, their previous scores and internal assessments. After Maharashtra and Odisha, Haryana becomes the third state to cancel all the semester and terminal examinations for conventional as well as professional courses.

New admissions in technical courses can be done individually by the universities at their respective levels but Higher Education Department will conduct centralised online admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The education minister also said that that the criteria for the first-year students to obtain marks would only be internal assessment. Unlike other students, the scores of first-year students will be completely based on internal assessment.

Haryana’s education minister added that once normalcy is ensured in the state, the students who wish to rewrite their exams to improve their scores, will be given a chance to do so by the authorities. Kanwar Pal went on to say, “If a University wishes, then it may conduct online examination if and only if the University is fully prepared and equipped for the same and will also ensure that all students are able to take the online examinations.”

The students who have outstanding record are to be exempted from the examinations and they will be promoted to next semesters like other students. The students with backlogs are to be promoted based on the average basis of their previous examination scores. The same formula is applicable to the private/distance education students, the education minister said.

