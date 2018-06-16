The government of Haryana has decided to do away with the trend of carrying heavy loaded school bags to school. According to reports, primary school students will be the beneficiaries of the government's new policy and guidelines.

Students can now get some relief from the fact that they don’t have to carry their heavy bags to school as the government of Haryana has decided to remove the burden of carrying bags to school. Education Minister of the state Ram Bilas Sharma made the announcement, where he said, “We have decided that students would go to primary schools without bags,” as per reports in a leading daily.

Moreover, it has been learned that educationalist across the country has been demanding the removal of the trend of carrying heavy textbooks and notebooks loaded bags by the students to school, which has now got momentum. This development comes straight after the Madras High Court’s order to CBSE, in which the court has asked the Board not to overburden school children with textbooks and to abolish giving homework to Class 1 and Class 2 students.

According to reports, on May 30, the Madras High Court had asked the Centre to instruct state governments to do away with homework for classes 1 and 2 and also reduce the weight of school children’s bags. It also asked them to ensure that weights of the bags should not be more than 10% of the total weight of a child. The court observed that children are neither weightlifters nor school bags loaded containers.

Referring to the orders of the governments of Telangana and Maharashtra, Justice N Kirubakaran has instructed the Centre to direct the state governments and Union Territories to draft a “Children School Bag Policy” to reduce the weight according to new guidelines furnished by either state. Meanwhile, the Education Minister said that in each block, two schools will be transformed into English-speaking education institutions and for which they are targeting 238 schools at the block-level.

