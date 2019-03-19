HPSC Admit Card 2017: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) is all set to release the admit cards for HCS (Ex. BR) prelims exam today. Candidates can check the instructions to download the HCS (Ex. BR) and other allied services prelims exam hall tickets given below.

The HPSC will be conducting the Preliminary Examination for the above-mentioned positions on March 31 at various centres in two different sessions across various cities in the state of Haryana along with Chandigarh. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the following 2 papers – general studies and CSAT which carry total marks of 200 in the examination.

Candidates must note that they need to visit the official website of HPSC as mentioned above to download the admit card. According to reports, they need to go to hpsc.gov.in and click on the link given on the homepage that reads, “Click here for online services”. After that, they are advised to click on the highlighted box on the left side of the page. Under the download section on the righthand side of the page, click on the link to download the Admit Card for the Posts of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services.

Proceed like this:

1. Candidates will be taken to a login page

2. Here, enter your registration number, date of birth and submit the details

3. The HPSC admit card 2017 will be displayed on the computer screen

4. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use

