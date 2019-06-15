Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the post of Canal Patwari. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the Official website of HSSC, i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The process will start from 18 June 2019 and candidates can apply till 2 July 2019.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for the post of Canal Patwari. The online application for HSSC Canal Patwari will start from 18 June 2019.

The online application form can be filled up to 2 July 2019. However, the last date for submitting the application fees for the HSSC Canal Patwari is 5 July 2019.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting through HSSC Official website www.hssc.gov.in.

A total of 1100 posts of Canal Patwari is released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The online application is available under advertisement number 08/2019.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be graduate or its equivalent Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation as one of the subject or Higher Education. For the post, the candidate should be between 18-42 years of age and the pay scale for the post is Rs 19900-63200.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

For General Category (Male/Female) the application fees are Rs 100.

For General Category Female belonging to Haryana, the application fees are Rs 50.

For Candidates belonging to SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male), the application fees are Rs 25.

For Candidates belonging to SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female), the application fees are Rs 13.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications is 18 June 201. Last Date for Submission of Online Application is 02 July 2019 till 11:59 p.m. Also, Closing Date for Fee Submission is 05 July 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App