Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the post of Constable and SI. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same via online mode before the last date which is June 12, 2019.

Important dates for the Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Date of publication of advertisement: June 9, 2019

First date for the submission of the online application: June 12, 2019

Last date for the submission of the online application: June 26, 2019

Last date for paying the online application fee: June 28, 2019

Application fee for Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Application fee for Male Constable Post for General Category: Rs 100/-

Application fee for Female Constable Post for General Category: Rs 50

Application fee for Male Constable Post for SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only: Rs 25

Application fee for Female Constable Post for SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only: Rs 13

Application fee for Male SI Post for General Category: Rs 150

Application fee for Female SI Post for General Category: Rs 75

Ex-Serviceman of Haryana: No Charges

Vacancy details for Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Female constable: 1000 vacancies

Male constable: 5000 vacancies

Sub-inspector (Male): 400 vacancies

Total: 6400 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Male or Female Constable: All the candidates must have qualified class 12th or anything equivalent to that from a recognized board and the candidate must have studied Sanskrit or Hindi as one of the subjects in class 10th or higher secondary.

Sub-Inspector: All the candidates must possess a degree of graduation from a recognized university and also have studied Sanskrit or Hindi as one of the subjects in class 10th or higher secondary.

Age limit for Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019:

The upper age limit for the HSSC Recruitment is 25 years and the lower age limit for the same is 18 years.

