Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to various PGT posts on its official website – hssc.gov.in. According to the notification, there are 3864 vacancies against the posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can check the HSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification on the official website by following the instructions given below for their convenience. Candidates must note that the application process for the vacant posts will start on September 2, 2019. The last date for submissions of the online applications through the official website of Haryana SSC has been scheduled for September 18, 2019.

How to check and download the Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification?

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advertisements”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the pdf link

The HSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Those willing to apply should fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Opening of the online application process: September 2, 2019

Closure of the online application process: September 18, 2019

Last date to submit application fee: September 24, 2019

For more information regarding the recruitment process of HSSC Recruitment 2019, candidates need to log into the official website and check the detailed notification.

Click on this direct link to download the HSSC Recruitment 2019 notification

