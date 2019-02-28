Haryana HSSPP recruitment 2019: The Haryana School Shiksha Piyojna Parisha (HSSP) has started the applications for the positions of assistant manager (MIS) on the official website, hsspp.in. Through the recruitment drive, the Board will fill a total of 575, as per the latest notice. The candidates can apply for the same on the official website till March 20, 2019, 5 pm.

Haryana HSSPP recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the positions of assistant manager (MIS) by the Haryana School Shiksha Piyojna Parisha (HSSP) to fill a total of 575, as per the latest notice displayed on hsspp.in. The application process has been begun on the official websites, schooleducationharyana.gov.in, and recruitment-portal.in. The last date to apply is March 20, 2019, until 5 pm. The candidates are requested to apply on the activated link as after the stipulated time, the link will be disabled. The selected candidates will be recruited on a contractual basis. The applicants will have to bring a copy of application form along with other original documents during the time of document verification.

HSSPP recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 575

Unreserved – 52

unreserved (ESM) – 23

Unreserved (ESP) – 3

BCA – 136

BCA (ESM) – 3

BCA (ESP) – 2

BCB – 114

SC – 245

SC (ESM) – 5

SC (ESP) – 2

PH – 28

HSSPP recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 20,000 per month

HSSPP recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website,recruitment-portal.in

Step 2: Click ‘Haryana School Shiksha Parishad’ link, on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link which says ‘click here to apply online’

Step 5: Click on the ‘new registrations’

Step 6: Register using the details

Step 7: Fill the form, upload the documents

Step 8: Make payment

HSSPP recruitment 2019: Fee

The candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. The reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee is Rs 250.

The selected candidates will be recruited for one year on a contractual basis. This can be extended based on their performance. The HSSPP will decide the promotion, selection, the final decision of the selected candidate, according to the official notice. Recruitment details will be released on the official websites.

