Haryana TET Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards/hall tickets for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is all set to release on the HBSE's official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the same.

Haryana TET Admit Card 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education is going to publish the admit card of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 on its official website today. Candidates who are appearing for the upcoming examination are advised to log into the official site of HTET and download the HTET Admit Card as soon as it releases. The official website of the Board is htetonline.com.

Meanwhile, as per the notification on the official website, the HTET examination will be conducted by the Board on January 5, and January 6, 2019 for Level I, II and III at various centres in the state. The Board had earlier opened the application process for the recruitment examination through its official website and candidates were allowed to submit their filled up application forms by December 03, 2018.

The HTET examination for Level I and Level III will commence at 3:00 PM and will go on till 5.30 PM while for Level II, the examination will start from 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM. It will be held in two different languages i.e. English and Hindi. This recruitment examination is conducted by the Board to engage Teachers at the Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary Levels in various government schools in the state.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the HTET Admit Card:

Login to the official website of HTET or BBSE

Search for the link that reads, “HTET Admit Card Download” on the homepage

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a different page

Now, go through the details printed on the hall ticket and check if there is any mistake

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Click on this link to directly download the HTET Admit Card 2018: http://www.bseh.org.in/?s=htet

