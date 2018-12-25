HTET Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has published the Admit Cards for the upcoming TET examination. Candidates can check the directly download their respective HTET 2019 hall tickets by clicking on the link given below.

HTET Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the Admit Cards/ Hall Tickets for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website yesterday, December 24, 2018. All those who are appearing in the teacher recruitment examination can check the direct link to download here or log into the official website of the Board and follow the steps given below to download the HTET 2019 Admit Card from the website.

Moreover, the Haryana TET for Level – 3 (PGT – Lecturer) has been scheduled to be held on January 5 while for Level – 2 (TGT Teacher – Class VI to VIII) and Level – 1 (Primary Teacher – Class I to V) on January 6, 2019.

How to download HTET Admit Card 2019?

Log in to the official website HBSE – http://htetonline.com/

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card link relevant to you

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, enter the necessary details in the provided space such as your registration number password and security code

Click on the submit button

The HTET Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Click on this to download HTET 2018 Admit Card directly: http://htetonline.com/

