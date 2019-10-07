Haryana JBT Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana has announced the Haryana JBT Result 2019. Candidates will have to vist the official webiste where from they will be redirected to a new webiste to access the results.

Haryana JBT Result 2019: The JBT Result 2019 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education Haryana on the official website at www.bseh.org.in. The participating students can visit the official webiste and download their scores. The Board released the JBR Results 2019 for the D.El.Ed courses. Thes results are of the 2016 second year and re-exam conducted in July 2019.

Check steps to download Haryana JBT Result 2019:

First, visit the official website at bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads Haryana DElEd Result 2019 You will be taken to another webiste Here, enter your credentials including your roll number Haryana JBT Result 2019 will be seen on the screen Lastly, download Haryana JBT Result 2019 and take a printout for future correspondence

The candidates who are mulling to reappear will have to apply for the same between October 10 to October 24, 2019. Once the last date ends, the candidates will be charged a late fee if they want to apply. Meanwhile, candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official webiste for more updates.

About Board of School Education Haryana:

The Board of School Education Haryana came into being in 1969 through the Haryana Act No 11. The Board had its headquarters in Chandigarh but was shifted to Bhiwani in the early 1980s. In 1970, the Board held its first Class 10th examination. With the passage of time, it widened its jurisdiction and began conducting the middle-level examination from 1976. The Haryana Board is also the first to introduce semester system across the country. It did so from the academic year 2006-2007.

