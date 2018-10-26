HOS results 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education has released the results for Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website. Students can now download the result by logging into - bseh.org.in.

HOS results 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education has finally published the Secondary/ Senior Secondary Open School results on its official website today, i.e. on October 26, 2018. Students who had appeared for the examination can now check their respective results by logging into the website of the Board. According to reports, the results have been published at bseh.org.in and the Board’s secretary Dr Jagbir Singh has announced that the overall pass percentage for Matriculation or class 10 is 29.72% while for Intermediate or Class 12 is 26.11%.

The Subject To be Clear (STC)/ Credit Transfer Policy (CTP)/ marks improvement examination was conducted by the Board from September 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the results. As per reports in a leading daily, this year a total of 42017 students had appeared in Class 10 or Matriculation examination out of which only 12487 passed while more than 31 thousand students had appeared for the Class 12 or Intermediate examination out of which only 7038 have cleared.

How to check the 2018 results of HOS Class 10 and Class 12?

Visit the official website for the Haryana Board – bseh.org.in

Search for the Secondary/ Senior Secondary result link on the homepage

Click on the link

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a different page

Click on the link to class 10, 12 open school results 2017 link

Now, enter the details such as roll number in the fields provided and submit

Download the Class 10 or Class 12 results

Take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the Board and download the 10th or 12th results, click on this link: http://www.bseh.org.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More