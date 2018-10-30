HOS 10th, 12th Exam 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education will start the registration for the 2019 examination of Class 10 and Class 12 from October 31 through its official website. Students can submit their applications for registering themselves at bseh.org.in.

HOS 10th, 12th Exam 2019: The registration process for the upcoming Board examinations of Haryana State Open School’s Class 10 and Class 12 is all set to be started by the Haryana Board of School Education through its official website – bseh.org.in. Those students who are going to appear for the examination need to submit their applications through the official website. According to reports, the last date for application fee submission for registration to the examination has been scheduled for November 25, 2018.

The Board will be conducting the Secondary or Senior Secondary examinations during the month of February and March next year. The application fees for registration to the examinations is Rs 800 and candidates should note that they must submit the same by November 25 this year. Those who fail to submit their fees on time will have to pay Rs 100 more till December 12. And as the days’ increases, the fees will go up by Rs 1800. Candidates registering for the secondary exams need to submit proof of their date of birth or their school leaving certificate (SLC).

How to check the necessary details and Register Online?

Candidates need to log in to the official website of the Haryana Board

Search for the latest updates on the registration on the homepage and click on it

Read all the details carefully before registering online

Download the guidelines

Now, look for the option to register or apply online for the Class 10 or Class 12 examination 2019 whichever relevant to you

Click on the same and proceed to fill the application form

Make the application fee payment along with the application

Complete the process and finally submit the form online

