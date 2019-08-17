Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Exams 2019: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the exam date sheet for secondary and senior secondary exam 2019. As per the notification, Board of School Education, Haryana will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams from September 4, 2019. The secondary examinations will be conducted from September 4, while the senior secondary examinations will be conducted from September 14 to 19, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of BSEH and can check the entire datasheet.

The admit card for the examination is expected to release by the end of the month, i.e. August 31, 2019. Candidates can follow these simple steps and can download the hall ticket for the same. All candidates are advised to take a hardcopy of the admit card, once it will get released on the official website.

Steps to download Haryana Open School 10th, 12th Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Login the official website of the Board of School Education, Haryana on bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link available which says Haryana Open School 10th, 12th Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter login credentials, (roll number, registration number)

Step 5: Click on submit button to proceed

Step 6: A new page will open where the admit card will display on the screen

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of the board on bseh.org.in. Established in 1969, Haryana Board of School Education is the board which is responsible for Public Examinations at Middle, Matric and Senior Secondary School levels annually in the state of Haryana.

