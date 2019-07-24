Haryana Police 2019 admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is likely to release the hall tickets for the Haryana Police examination. Candidates can download the Haryana Police 2019 admit card @hssc.gov.in

Haryana Police 2019 admit card: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the Haryana Police 2019 admit cards. Candidates who are willing to apply for the Haryana police examination can download the hall tickets once it will be generated on the official website of HSSC @hssc.gov.in . Around 6400 posts have been announced by the HSSC under Constable and Sub Inspector, against advertisement number 06/2019.

As per the official’s statement, the exam is likely to be held by July 13 to August 18, 2019, & the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card. However, the Haryana Police Constable exam is touted to be held in the last week of July or first week of August 2019.

The Haryana Police examination will be of 80 marks, which consist of 100 MCQs on Mental Aptitude, Numerical Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades, General studies, General ability, current affairs, General Reasoning. The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated having passed 10+2 exam of Board of School Education Haryana for the post of Constable and have graduated University for from a recognized the post of Sub-Inspector.

Follow the steps to download the HSSC Constable Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Click on the link @hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link Advertisement link 06/2019

Step 3: A new webpage will open.

Step 4: Click on the link Admit card

Step 5: Candidates must enter the credentials, roll number, etc

Step 6: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it.

