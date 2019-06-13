Haryana Polytechnic DET Merit List 2019: The Haryana State Technical Education Society will be releasing the Haryana Polytechnic DET Merit List today i.e. June 13. Candidates who applied for the course by completing the documentation process are advised to visit the official website of Haryana State Technical Education Society i.e. onlinetesthry.gov.in for latest updates.

Haryana Polytechnic DET Merit List 2019 @onlinetesthry.gov.in: The Haryana State Technical Education Society will release the Haryana Polytechnic DET merit list today i.e. June 13, 2019. All the aspirants who applied for the course, can check the merit list on the official website i.e. onlinetesthry.gov.in. The aspirants who applied for Diploma Engineering course by completing their document verification process will be included in the HS Polytechnic DET merit list which is based on their merit. The Haryana State Technical Education Society will display the merit list till June 15, 2019. This year, the registration process for Diploma in Engineering course began from April 15 and ended on June 10, 2019.

Steps to check Haryana Polytechnic DET Merit List 2019:

Candidates who applied for the Haryana Polytechnic Diploma Engineering course will be able to check their merit list by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana State Technical Education Society i.e. onlinetesthry.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Haryana Polytechnic DET Merit List 2019.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and name.

Step 4: Submit the mentioned above details after cross-checking error-less credentials.

Step 5: Your Merit List for 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the merit list for future reference.

Important Note: Candidates who applied for the course and were selected by the Haryana State Technical Education Society in the Haryana Polytechnic 2019 DET Merit List will be eligible for the process of admission. Moreover, it is important for each and every candidates to check the merit list and download it before the closing date i.e. June 15, 2019 (Satursday).

