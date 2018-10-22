Haryana Roadways (HARTRANS) Driver Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Roadways (HARTRANS) department wants to recruit 504 HTV drivers on the basis of contract/ daily wage for a period of three months. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before October 25, 2018.

The Director General of state transport, Haryana, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Heavy Vehicle Driver vide Advt. No. Spl-1/DGST/2018. The Haryana Roadways (HARTRANS) department wants to recruit 504 HTV drivers on the basis of contract/ daily wage for a period of three months. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before October 25, 2018.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: October 25, 2018

Vacancy Details:

Heavy Vehicle Driver – 504 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification- Candidate should have done Matriculation with Hindi and Sanskrit and should not be a colour blind.

Experience – 10 years or above

Age Limit – 21 to 42 years

Salary:

Rs 25, 500/-

How to Apply:

– Applicants are required to attach self-attested photocopies of the necessary documents as per the details provided with the application form.

– Original certificates should not be enclosed with the application form and all documents should be self attested.

– Candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the General Manager, Haryana Roadways latest by 25 October 2018. Candidates can check the below link of notification for further details.

