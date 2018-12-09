HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Answer keys of Group D Exam 2018 through its official website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the website and download the same by following the steps given below.

Meanwhile, the direct link to download the results is also given here. Candidates need to click on either of the links relevant to their subject. Candidates must note that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission would release the Group D Exam 2018 result soon through its official website. Candidates must keep an eye on the same for more updates.

How to download the HSSC Group D Exam Answer Keys 2018?

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Click on the link that reads: Advt. No. 4/2018”

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, click on the link relevant to you

The HSSC Group D Exam Answer Keys 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of the Answer Key pdf for reference

To directly go to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission and download the Answer Keys, click on this link:http://www.hssc.gov.in/

