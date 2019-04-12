HSSC Group D Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for 249 Group D vacant posts through its official website - hssc.gov.in. According to the notification, the last date for submission of online applications through the official website of HSSC is April 22, 2019. Check how to apply below.

HSSC Group D Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification inviting applications for Group D posts through its official website – hssc.gov.in. According to the notification, there are 249 vacancies against the posts and the online application process had been opened through the official website of HSSC on March 22, 2019.

The last date for submission of online applications for the above-mentioned posts through the HSSC official website has been scheduled for April 22, 2019. candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the examination in the notification released by the recruiting authority.

Candidates can check the following steps to know how to apply online:

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that indicates or reads, “HSSC Recruitment 2019 Notification” On Clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf page Check all the necessary details and follow the instructions on the notification take a print out of the notification for reference to your online application

Important Dates for HSSC Recruitment 2019?

Start date of the online application process – March 22, 2019

Online Application Submission last date – April 22, 2019

Last date for submission of application fes Submission – April 25, 2019

HSSC Vacancy Details:

Number of Group D Posts – 249

How to Apply for HSSC Group D Posts 2019

The candidates who are eligible for the recruitment are required to apply for the post of their preference according to their eligibility and the defined format through online mode by visiting the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in from March 22, 2019, to the last date which is April 22, 2019.

Application Fee for HSSC Jobs:

General category: Rs 100

General (Female of Haryana): Rs 50

SC, BC, EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male): Rs 50

SC, BC, EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female): Rs 25

