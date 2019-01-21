HSSC Group D result: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the results of Group D exam 2018-2019 on its official website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the direct link to download given here.

How to check the result of Group D Exam 2018?

Log on to the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results “

Now, click on the pdf file against Final Result for Group-D

A pdf containing the result and roll numbers of the qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the HSSC Group D Exam 2018 result: http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Results/705_1_1_groupd-sd.pdf

