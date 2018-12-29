Haryana SSC recruitment 2018-19: Application for 861 Group C various Instructor Practical Post @ hssc.gov.in: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited online application for 861 various Instructor Practical Post, including Health Sanitary Inspector, Surveyor Instructor and many others. The last date to apply for the various posts is February 11, 2019, using the official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The details of the posts are as under:

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018-19: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Saturday invited applications for direct recruitment for 861 Group C posts through the official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The online application can be filled from 12/1/2019 to 11/2/2019 till 11:59PM. The interested candidates are advised to apply well before the last date of submission of online application form and also to ensure that correct certificates are uploaded before finally submitting the application. NO OFFLINE application or downloaded copy will be accepted by the HSSC. The details of the posts are as under:

The selection process includes a written exam, Candidates must note there’s no interview for the under mentioned posts. The scheme of marks in respect to the selection will comprise a total of 100 marks, details of which are given below:

There will be a written exam of 90 marks, while 10 marks will be awarded on the basis of Socio-Economic criteria and selection.

As for the written exam, the notification does not state the mode of the exam and therefore the written exam will be either on OMR Sheet based or online computer based (CBT) as per HSSC discretion. It will be made official in the next coming days after the online application process is closed.

Haryana SSC recruitment 2018-19: POST NAME AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES ARE GIVEN BELOW

Turner Instructor 52 Welder Gas & Electric Instructor 62 Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Inst 42 Mechanic Electronics Instructor 26 Wireman Instructor 34 Plumber Instructor 32 Draughtsman Mechanical Instructor 26 Draughtsman Civil Instructor 44 Machinist Instructor 35 Mechanic Diesel Instructor 23 Tractor Mechanic Instructor 13 Carpenter Instructor 31 Mechanic Motor Vehicle Inst. 27 Craft Instructor Women Dress Making 20 Craft Instructor Women Computer Aided 13 Craft Instructor Women Dress Making 20 Electrician Instructor 94 Fitter Instructor 85 Craft Stenography (Hindi) 16 Craft Instructor (Women) Cutting & Sewing 20 Sheet Metal Worker Instructor 8 Millwright Mechanic Instructor 30 Painter (Gen.) Instructor 20 Mechanic Consumer electronics Instructor 6 Mechanic Machine Tools Instructor 3 Craft Stenography English 19 Millwright Mechanic Electrical 13 Plastic Processing Operator Instructor 3 Mechanic Computer Hardware Inst. 7 Mechanic Ag. Machinery Instructor 3 Information Tech. & Electronics Instructor 1 Health Sanitary Instructor 5 Surveyor Instructor 2 Foundry Man Instructor 1 Instrument Mech. Instructor 5 Architectural Assistant 3 Craft Instructor Women Hair & Skin 18 Craft Instructor Women Needle Work 5 Craft Instructor (Women) Fashion Technology. 3 Tool & Die Maker 4 Desk Top Publisher Operator Inst. 1 Interior Decoration & Designing Inst. 3 Machinist Grinder Instructor 3

