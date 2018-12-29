Haryana SSC recruitment 2018-19: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Saturday invited applications for direct recruitment for 861 Group C posts through the official website of HSSC i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The online application can be filled from 12/1/2019 to 11/2/2019 till 11:59PM. The interested candidates are advised to apply well before the last date of submission of online application form and also to ensure that correct certificates are uploaded before finally submitting the application. NO OFFLINE application or downloaded copy will be accepted by the HSSC. The details of the posts are as under:
The selection process includes a written exam, Candidates must note there’s no interview for the under mentioned posts. The scheme of marks in respect to the selection will comprise a total of 100 marks, details of which are given below:
There will be a written exam of 90 marks, while 10 marks will be awarded on the basis of Socio-Economic criteria and selection.
As for the written exam, the notification does not state the mode of the exam and therefore the written exam will be either on OMR Sheet based or online computer based (CBT) as per HSSC discretion. It will be made official in the next coming days after the online application process is closed.
Haryana SSC recruitment 2018-19: POST NAME AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES ARE GIVEN BELOW
|
Turner Instructor
|
52
|
Welder Gas & Electric Instructor
|
62
|
Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Inst
|
42
|
Mechanic Electronics Instructor
|
26
|
Wireman Instructor
|
34
|
Plumber Instructor
|
32
|
Draughtsman Mechanical Instructor
|
26
|
Draughtsman Civil Instructor
|
44
|
Machinist Instructor
|
35
|
Mechanic Diesel Instructor
|
23
|
Tractor Mechanic Instructor
|
13
|
Carpenter Instructor
|
31
|
Mechanic Motor Vehicle Inst.
|
27
|
Craft Instructor Women Dress Making
|
20
|
Craft Instructor Women Computer Aided
|
13
|
Craft Instructor Women Dress Making
|
20
|
Electrician Instructor
|
94
|
Fitter Instructor
|
85
|
Craft Stenography (Hindi)
|
16
|
Craft Instructor (Women) Cutting & Sewing
|
20
|
Sheet Metal Worker Instructor
|
8
|
Millwright Mechanic Instructor
|
30
|
Painter (Gen.) Instructor
|
20
|
Mechanic Consumer electronics Instructor
|
6
|
Mechanic Machine Tools Instructor
|
3
|
Craft Stenography English
|
19
|
Millwright Mechanic Electrical
|
13
|
Plastic Processing Operator Instructor
|
3
|
Mechanic Computer Hardware Inst.
|
7
|
Mechanic Ag. Machinery Instructor
|
3
|
Information Tech. & Electronics Instructor
|
1
|
Health Sanitary Instructor
|
5
|
Surveyor Instructor
|
2
|
Foundry Man Instructor
|
1
|
Instrument Mech. Instructor
|
5
|
Architectural Assistant
|
3
|
Craft Instructor Women Hair & Skin
|
18
|
Craft Instructor Women Needle Work
|
5
|
Craft Instructor (Women) Fashion Technology.
|
3
|
Tool & Die Maker
|
4
|
Desk Top Publisher Operator Inst.
|
1
|
Interior Decoration & Designing Inst.
|
3
|
Machinist Grinder Instructor
|
3
