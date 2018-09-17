Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the posts of Peon, Attendant, and others on the official website hssc.gov.in. Interested candidates can log into the website and apply before the closure of the application process.

Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the posts of Peon, Attendant, and others on the official website hssc.gov.in by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Interested candidates can log into the website and apply before the closure of the application process. According to reports, there are around 18,218 Group D posts vacant in the departments and the application process for the same is going to be closed tomorrow, i.e. on September 18, 2018.

Those who have not yet filled up their application forms for the same can do it before 10:59 pm tomorrow, which is the last day for submitting the application form online. Candidates are advised to log in to the official website – hssc.gov.in. Moreover, the candidates applying for the position under HSSC Recruitment 2018 should be in between the age of 18 to 42 years.

ALSO READ: UPTET 2018: Online application process for UPTET 2018 to open today @ upbeb.org, see how to apply

Vacancy Details of Haryana SSC 2018:

Number of posts for Peon: 6996

Number of posts for Beldar: 3414

Number of posts for Animal Attendant: 1885

Number of posts for Helper: 926

Number of posts for Mali: 709

Number of posts for Peon cum chowkidar: 531

ALSO READ: Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: 330 vacancies for Probationary Assistant Manager, apply now @ vijayabank.com to earn Rs 15000

Candidates can check the steps given below to apply online:

Log in to the official website – hssc.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Click on Advt.4/2018 (Group D) Posts’ and click on it Register yourself you if are not a registered candidate and then login with your registration credentials Candidates will be taken to the online application form Fill in the details on the application form and pay the application fee Download the confirmation page and take a printout.

ALSO READ: NLC Recruitment 2018: Salary upto 34.61 lakh per annum, apply for Manager and Medical Officer posts @ nlcindia.com

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More