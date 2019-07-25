Haryana SSC Recruitment 2019: The last date for the 2978 vacancies of Clerk, Steno, Translator, Engineer & Others is July 25, 2019. The candidates can check the official website and apply for the above posts. The admit cards for the same will be released in the next week.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is hiring for 2978 vacancies in LDC, UDC, Steno, Translator, and other posts through Direct Recruitment. The number of vacancies has been notified under DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam), UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) & HVPN (Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam). The process of online application was started on July 10, 2019. The last date for the online application is today July 25, 2019. Candidates can check the official website @hssc.gov.in. The interested candidates can check the official website and apply for the posts.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @hssc.gov.in

2. Click on the recruitment link

3. Enter details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

The online application process is slated to be concluded on July 25, 2019 today at 11:59 pm. The selection process of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exams. The written exams will be OMR sheet based or Computer Based Test. The exams are scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 18, 2019. The admit cards will be released in the next week. For which the candidates need to be ready for the documents and download the admit cards for the posts. The age limit for the posts has been fixed to 18-42 years.

The last date for submitting fee is July 29, 2019. The interested candidates must ensure the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts online.

Opening Date for Submission of Online Applications – 10 July 2019

Last Date for Submission of Online Application – 25 July 2019 till 11:59 PM

Closing Date for Fee Submission – 29 July 2019

