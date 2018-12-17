HSSC SI Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Answer Key of Sub Inspector recruitment exam on its official website - hssc.gov.in. Steps to download the same has been mentioned below.

HSSC SI Recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC SI Answer Key 2018 of HSSC SI Recruitment Exam 2018, which was conducted by the Commission to recruit candidates for the post of Sub Inspectors recently. As per the latest updates, the Answer Key of the SI examination has been published on the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in and all those who have appeared in the examination this year can check the website and download the same by following the instructions given below.

Check out the following steps to download the HSSC SI Answer Key 2018?

Log into the official website of HSSC

Candidates will be taken to the homepage

Now, click on the link that reads, “ HSSC SI Answer Key 2018 download “

“ On clicking on the link, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, a pdf will open

Go through the pdf and download the same

Take a print out of the Answer Keys for future reference

Moreover, as per the latest updates on the official website of HSSC, the candidates can file their objections against every wrong answer through the website of HSSC. The last date for submission of the applications for filing objections has been scheduled for December 19, 2018.

Direct link to download the Answer Keys and file the objections online: http://hssc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More