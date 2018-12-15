HSSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Admit Card for Male Constable (GD) Exam to be held on December 23. Candidates need to log into the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in and download the Hall Tickets.

HSSC Constable (GD) Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is soon going to release the Admit Card or Hall Tickets for the upcoming Male Constable (GD) recruitment examination through its official website. All the candidates who were eagerly waiting for their Admit Card or Call Letter for the same can log into the official website of HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in and download the HSSC Constable Exam Hall Tickets 2018 by following the steps given below.

The Male Constable GD Examination for recruitment is going to be conducted by the Commission on December 23, 2018, at various centres across the state of Haryana. Candidates must also note that the Admit Card or Hall Tickets will not be sent via e-mail or any other means, they are required to download their respective admit cards for the examination through the official website of HSSC only.

How to download the HSSC Constable (GD) Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2018?

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “HSSC Constable (GD) Exam Admit Card 2018 Download” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, enter the roll number and other necessary details to access the admit card

Click on the submit button

The HSSC Constable GD Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Click on this link to directly download the HSSC Constable GD Male Admit Card 2018: http://hssc.gov.in/

