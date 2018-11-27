Haryana SSC SI Admit Card 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has published the HSSC SI Admit Card 2018 on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website adv32018.hryssc.in by following the instructions given below.

Haryana SSC SI Admit Card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC SI Admit Card 2018 for the upcoming Sub Inspector recruitment examination to be conducted by the authority on its official website yesterday, i.e. on November 26, 2018. All the candidates who have applied for the posts of Sub-Inspector in the Haryana Police and are going to appear for the examination need to download their respective Admit cards by logging into the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC SI Recruitment Exam 2018 has been scheduled to be held on December 2, 2018. The HSSC SI (Male and Female) recruitment examination will be conducted by the authority in different sessions i.e. in the morning from 10:30AM till 12:00 noon while the second session session would start at 3:00PM in the afternoon and would go on till 4:30PM.

How to download the HSSC Sub Inspector Admit Cards 2018?

Visit the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) – hssc.gov.in or adv32018.hryssc.in

Search for the link that reads, “SI and Constable Admit Card” on the homepage band click on it

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the details such as your registration number and password or date of birth

Now, click on the submit button

The HSSC Admit card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future use

To go to the official website of the HSSC directly, click on this link: http://www.hssc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More