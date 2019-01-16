Haryana SSC TGT Recruitment 2019: Application process for 778 Sanskrit teacher posts is all set to start through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - i.e. hssc.gov.in from February 22, 2019. candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the examination given here or by clicking on the direct link of HSSC's website below.

Haryana SSC TGT Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of candidates for the posts of Sanskrit teachers or TGT through its official website – hssc.gov.in. According to reports, the application process through the official website of HSSC will commence from February 22, 2019. Reports say there are 778 Sanskrit teacher vacancies under Haryana SSC which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the examination before applying for the vacant posts. Candidates can go to the official website by clicking on the direct link of HSSC given below.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 778

TGT Sanskrit Posts – 615

TGT Sanskrit (Mewat Cadre) Posts – 163

The last date for submission of the online application forms has been scheduled for March 25, 2019. Candidates must note that the application process will be closed at 11:59 PM on the day for the closure of the application process. Meanwhile, a written examination will be conducted by the Commission to select the best candidates for the positions.

For more details click on this link: http://www.hssc.gov.in

How to apply for the HSSC TGT Recruitment 2019 vacant posts online?

Log into the official website of the Haryana SSC – hssc.gov.in

Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Advertisements”

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on the “Advertisement 2/2019 dated 14/01/2019” link

A pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and go through the details on the pdf

Start applying through the prescribed format

Direct link to download the Advertisement: http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements

