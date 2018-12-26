HTET 2018: The Admit Cards for the upcoming Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) has been released on the official website of HBSE. Candidates can download the same by following the steps given below at www.bseh.org.in.

HTET 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the Admit Card for the upcoming Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on the official website – www.bseh.org.in. Candidates who are appearing for the examination are advised to download the hall tickets as soon as possible as the link to download might get deactivated soon.

Moreover, as per reports, the HTET 2019 examination is going to be held on January 5 and January 6 for three differennt levels and the duration of the examination will be 2 and a half hours. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the HTET 2019 Admit Card here.

How to download the HTET Admit Card 2018?

Log in to the official website of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) – http://www.bseh.org.in/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HTET Admit Card 2018”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, three different links will be available for each level of examination

Click on the link relevant to you

Now, enter the details and submit

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference

Candidates can directly go to the official website and download the Admit Cards, by clicking on this link: http://htetonline.com/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More