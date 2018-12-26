HTET 2018: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the Admit Card for the upcoming Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) on the official website – www.bseh.org.in. Candidates who are appearing for the examination are advised to download the hall tickets as soon as possible as the link to download might get deactivated soon.
Moreover, as per reports, the HTET 2019 examination is going to be held on January 5 and January 6 for three differennt levels and the duration of the examination will be 2 and a half hours. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the HTET 2019 Admit Card here.
How to download the HTET Admit Card 2018?
- Log in to the official website of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) – http://www.bseh.org.in/
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HTET Admit Card 2018”
- On clicking, candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, three different links will be available for each level of examination
- Click on the link relevant to you
- Now, enter the details and submit
- The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the same and take a print out of it for future reference
Candidates can directly go to the official website and download the Admit Cards, by clicking on this link: http://htetonline.com/
