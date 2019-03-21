Haryana TET 2019 results: The result for the Haryana TET 2019 exams is declared. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website of Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). As per the reports, the passing percentage for the level 1 PRT was 5.71 per cent, for level 2 TGT was 4.77 per cent, and for the level 3 PGT was 2.55 per cent.

Haryana TET 2019 results: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the Haryana Board of School Examination (HBSE), bseh.org.in.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test HTET for level 1 including JBT, PRT, level 2 TGT and the level 3 PG exam T were conducted on January 5 and January 6, 2019. Approximately, 3,32,366 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 14,934 candidates have clearly passed the examinations. Level 1 is for the primary teachers (PRT), level 2 is for the trained and graduated teachers (TGT) and level 3 is for the trained and postgraduate teachers (PGT).

As per the reports, the passing percentage for the level 1 PRT was 5.71 per cent, for level 2 TGT was 4.77 per cent, and for the level 3 PGT was 2.55 per cent. Only 5 per cent of the total appeared candidates have cleared the examination. All the remaining in the three categories had failed to clear the HTET exams.

Steps to check Your HTET

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Tap on the exam results link under the what’s new section.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Enter the roll number or name to find the results.

Step 5: The result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: You can download and print the result for future purpose.

About HTET:

Basically, HTET or the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is a state eligibility exam organised by the Government of Haryana conducted every year. The HTET exams are conducted to choose suitable candidates for various posts like PGT, PRT and TGT teachers in the government schools and the government-aided schools in the state of Haryana.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test certificate is valid for a tenure of five years from the date of announcement of the examination. There is no restriction for the number of attempts for eligible candidates. The candidates who have already cleared the examination can also go for a re-attempt to improve their marks.

