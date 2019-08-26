HBCSE PRMO official answer key: The pre-regional mathematical olympiad (PRMO), 2019, answer keys have been released on the official website https://olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in/ by the Homi Baba Centre of Science Education (HBCSE). Candidates who had appeared for the examination was conducted on August 11, 2019. Along with the answer key, HBCE has also released the question paper of the examination.

HBCSE PRMO official answer key: : Homi Baba Centre of Science Education (HBCSE) has released the pre-regional mathematical olympiad (PRMO), 2019, answer key on the official website https://olympiads.hbcse.tifr.res.in/. Interested candidates who had appeared for the examination was conducted on August 11, 2019. They can also visit the official website can visit the answer key. Along with the answer key, HBCE has also released the question paper of the examination held. Candidates who are interested can check the official answer key and question paper of pre-regional Mathematical Olympiad on the official website. Apart from this, candidates can also check the official PRMO answer key and question paper through the direct link below:

According to the official notification on the website, question 2 in the question paper is incomplete, a student will be awarded 2 bonus points for the same.

Answer key of PRMO contains the question number and the answers indicated adjacent to them. Question paper as provided, the interested candidates in cross-checking the answers given.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cTg9hUFhU0

While cross-checking candidates must make sure to refer to the examination provided.

Candidates who had qualified the pre-regional mathematical olympiad will be eligible to register for the regional mathematical olympiad.

According to the schedule, as provided, RMO will be conducted on October 16, 20, 2019. While the examination is on October 16, 2019, will be held in all the regions, the examination is for October 20, 2019. It will be conducted in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal, and Kerala. The examination will be held for a duration of 3 hours.

Steps to check the PRMO Official Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website for HBCSE Olympiads

Step 2: Select the Olympiad 2019 section. Click on the Mathematical Olympiad 2019

Step 3: Click on the official answer key and question paper link provided

Step 4: Download the same for future references

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App