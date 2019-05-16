HBSE 10th Result 2019: HBSE will announce the Class 10th results on Friday, May 17 on the official website of the board. Around 4 lakh students have appeared in the examination which was held from March 8 to March 30, 2019. Check details inside how to download the results.

Around 4 lakh students have appeared in the examination which was held from March 8 to March 30, 2019.

Apart from the official website, HBSE will make Class 10th results available on the third party websites including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. After the announcement of results, candidates need to visit their respective school and collect marks sheets.

Steps to check HBSE 10th Result 2019:

• Students need to visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.

• On the homepage, click on the results link

• Enter your HBSE 10th exam credentials.

• Hit the submit option.

• HBSE 10th Result 2019 will appear on the screen and

• Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of the Board and do not pay heed to rumours about the announcement of results.

In 2018, the result was announced on May 23, 2018, registering a pass percentage of 51.5 per cent. Girls had outperformed boys in the results, recording a pass percentage of 55.34 per cent against 47.61 per cent of boys. The Haryana Board released HBSE Class 12th results on May 15 in which 74.4 per cent students were declared pass.

Meanwhile, many Central and state boards have announced the Class 1oth and Class 12th results in the past few weeks. These boards include Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Punjab and Bihar.

