Board of School Education Haryana has declared the results of class 10 at its official website. Girls have outperformed boys in the state, Here's how you can check your results and other details.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE) has declared the result of class 10. The result is available at the official website bseh.org.in. This year the pass percentage of class 10 students in Haryana remained 64.59 per cent. Girls outscored boys in Haryana as the passing percentage of girls is 69.86 per cent while that of boys is 60.27 per cent. Also, A girl has topped the board this year with 100% marks. This year, over 87,000 students have failed in Haryana class 10 board exams while a total of 32,501 students have got compartments.

Board has allotted marks for cancelled exams based on internal assessment. A girl named Rishita has topped the Haryana Board by scoring 500 out of 500 marks while, there are 5 students, Uma, Kalpana, Sneh, Nikita, and, Ankita at 2nd position with 499 marks. Chahak and Rohit stand at 3rd position.

How to check BSEH class 10th result online:

Step 1. Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2. Click the link that reads Exam Results.

Step 3. Select a course from the drop-down menu.

Step 4. Enter login credentials.

Step 5. Click on the submit button.

Step 6. Check/download your BSEH class 10 result.

Also read:Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result 2020 to be announced soon, know how to check

Also read: Rahul voices student concerns, says unfair to conduct exams amid Covid-19

There are several private portals as well that are hosting BSEH Class 10 result. However, students are advised to cross-check their results from the official website of the board for authenticity. The passing percentage in govt schools this year is 59.74% whereas, the same for private schools is 69.51%.

Also read: ICSE, ISC result 2020 declared @ cisce.org, download CISCE 10th, 12th results

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App