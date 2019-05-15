Haryana Board HBSE 12th Results 2019 @ bseh.org.in: The Haryana Board of School Education has announced the HBSE Senior Secondary Result 2019 today i.e. May 15 on the official website of BSEH i.e. bseh.org.in. Over 2 lakh students who appeared for the Haryana Board exams this year are advised to stay calm and follow the given below steps.

Haryana Board HBSE 12th Results 2019 @ bseh.org.in: The Haryana Board of School Education has released HBSE 12th Result for 2018-2019 batch, today i.e. May 15 (Wednesday). Over 2 lakh students who are eagerly waiting for their Haryana Board Senior Secondary Result 2019, are advised to stay calm and check their HBSE result 2019 on the official website of HBSE i.e. bseh.org.in. All the candidate who sat for HBSE Class 12th Examination 2019 which was conducted by the Haryana Board in the month of March are requested to keep their admit card number/ hall ticket number ready in order to avoid any kind of hassle situation.

List of websites to check Haryana Board of School Education Class 12th Result 2019:

Steps to check and download Haryana Board of School Education Class 12th Result 2019 via website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE i.e. bseh.org.in.

Step 2: A link titled Haryana Board Senior Secondary Examination Result March 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 3: Click to the link which will direct you to a new link haryana.indiaresults.com.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Name, Mobile Number, Email ID.

Step 5: Before submitting the details, select your stream (Arts/ Humanities, Commerce, Science).

Step 6: Click the GO button.

Step 7: Your BSEH Examination Result March 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the HBSE SSCE Result 2019 for future reference.

Steps to check and download HBSE 12th Class Result 2019 via SMS:

If the students are unable to check and download their respective Haryana Board Result 2019, they can opt for SMS mode in which they just need to send a given below text to a number. Candidates need to type HB12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

It is reported that over 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board Examination 2019 out of which over 64,693 students of Class 12th were from the Open School.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App