HBSE 12th Result 2020, BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020, bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of Secondary education is set to release the much-awaited HBSE 12th Result 2020 on July 21 on its official website bseh.org.in. Here's a complete guide as to when, where and how to check the HBSE 12th Result.

HBSE 12th Result 2020, BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2020, bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of Secondary education (HBSE/BSEH) will release the much-awaited HBSE 12th Result 2020 on July 21 on its official website bseh.org.in. The board recently also released the HOS 10th Result 2020. Since then, class 12 students have also been waiting for their result. The BSEH Haryana Board exam results 2020 got delayed this year as the Coronavirus pandemic affected the functioning of the board and the exams were postponed. The exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but due to Coronavirus, these exams were postponed to be held in the month of July.

How to check HBSE 12th Result 2020 at bseh.org.in:

Once the results are out on July 21, students can follow the following steps:-

1. Visit the official of the Board www.bseh.org.in

2. Click on the class 12th result link that you see on the landing page.

3. A window for HBSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the screen.

4. Enter login credentials that include your roll number mentioned on the admit card.

5. Click on Find Result button.

6. You will be directed to your subject wise scorecard.

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH/HBSE) has announced the Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2020 for HBSE 12th Board exams on www.bseh.org.in. students can check their results through online mode. These exams were conducted from March 3 to March 18 and the ones that were postponed were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15. This year, the supplementary exams will be conducted in the month of September and their results will be released by the board in the last week of the month of September.

Haryana Board class 12 students have to obtain a minimum of 33% overall marks and a minimum of 33% marks individually in each subject, both in theory as well as practical in order to pass the examination. If a student believes that he/she has been allotted lesser marks than deserved for particular questions then the student can file an application for revaluation on the official website bseh.org.in.

Also, if a student failed to pass the HBSE 12th Result 2020, he/she will be given a chance to improve their performance by writing the compartment exam. The date for the same will soon be announced by the board.

