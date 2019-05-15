HBSE 12th Results 2019: The Haryana Board 12th Results 2019 or HBSE Class 12 Results 2019 has been declared @ bseh.org.in. Reports say overall pass percentage of the Board stands at 74.4%.

HBSE 12th Results 2019 @ bseh.org.in LIVE Updates: The Haryana Board has declared the HBSE 12th Results 2019 today, May 15, 2019, at a press conference. The results are now available on BSEH official website – bseh.org.in. Students can also check out other third-party websites affiliated to the Haryana Board. Here are the direct links to download the HBSE 12th Results 2019 from the following websites.

examresults.net,

indiaresult.com,

results.gov.in.

This year, the HBSE 12th Result 2019 has registered an overall pass percentage of 74.4%. The Board officials will declare all the details such as toppers list, pass percentage, overall students that appeared in the Board 12th examination under the Board this year.

Students can check how to download the HBSE 12th Results 2019 via SMS format:

SMS – HB12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

HBSE 12th Results 2019 @ bseh.org.in: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) – bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘HBSE 12th Results 2019 @ bseh.org.in’ link

Step 3: Students will be directed to a new window, where they have to enter the registration number or roll number to access the results

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out for future use

If not checked, candidates can do the same through third-party official website apart from the official website bseh.org.in that is examresults.net, indiaresults.com

