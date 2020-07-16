HBSE 12th Results 2020 date and time, Haryana Board class 12 results 2020, bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE/BSEH) is set to release the HBSE 12th Result 2020 on its official website bseh.org.in, hbse.org.in. Find all the details about Result, Exams, Rechecking, Revaluation and HBSE Grading system.

HBSE 12th Results 2020 date and time, Haryana Board class 12 results 2020, bseh.org.in: Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is set to announce HBSE 12th Result 2020 soon on its official website bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board class 12 exams were conducted from March 3 to March 18. Some exams that were postponed due to Covid-19 were planned to be conducted between July 1 and July 15. The BSEH Haryana Board informed that the HBSE 12th Result 2020 will be released in the 3rd week of July. Haryana Board class 12 results of all three streams, Science, Commerce and Arts will be released altogether by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE/BSEH).

HBSE 12th Result 2020 – Highlights

Every year more than 2 lakh students appear in the HBSE 12th exams. HBSE 12th Result 2019 was declared on May 15 but since this year, the exams scheduled after July 15 were postponed due to Covid-19, the HBSE 12th Result 2020 also got delayed. Board of Secondary Education Haryana will release Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2020 for the HBSE 12th Board exams through online mode.

As mentioned above also, HBSE 12th exams 2020 were conducted between March 3 and March 18 and the ones scheduled for after that had to be postponed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The board announced earlier that the HBSE 12th result 2020 will be announced in the 3rd week of July. Students will be able to file applications for re-checking in August 2020, the exact date for the same will be announced by the board soon. After that, the Haryana Board class 12 result of re-checking will be released in September 2020. Supplementary exams will also be conducted in September 2020 and the result for those will be declared in the last week of the same month. Exact dates are yet to be announced by the board.

Board Name Board of School Education Haryana Exam Name HBSE 12th Board exams Result Name Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2020 HBSE 12 result 2020 date July 2020 HBSE 12th Result Website 2020 www.bseh.org Result mode Online

HBSE 12th Result 2020 – Related Dates

Events Dates HBSE 12th Exam Dates March 3 to 18, 2020 and July 1 to 15, 2020 HBSE 12th result 2020 date Third week of July 2020 HBSE class 12th application date for re-checking August 2020 HBSE 12th 2020 – Rechecking result release date September 2020 HBSE class 12th Supplementary exam 2020 dates September 2020 Class 12th HBSE Supplementary exams result 2020 Last week of September 2020

HBSE 12th result 2020: How to check Haryana Board class 12 results online:

1. Visit the official of the Board www.bseh.org.in

2. Click on the class 12th result link that you see on the landing page.

3. A window for HBSE 12th result 2020 will appear on the screen.

4. Enter login credentials that include your roll number mentioned on the admit card.

5. Click on Find Result button.

6. You will be directed to your subject wise scorecard.

HBSE/BSEH Haryana Board Results 2020 will display the Student’s Name, Registration Number, Roll Number, Stream, Category, District, Subject wise marks, Theory and Practical marks, Total Marks, CGPA, Grade, and, Result Status.

Also read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Released, check result @ mahresults.nic.in

Also read: TS CET Exam 2020: Telangana Council postpones CET Exam 2020

HBSE 12th Result 2020 – Grading System

Between ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Good’-

The HBSE uses a grading system. As per the grading system, the students are allotted different grade positions. The students who score between 90%-100%, their Grade Value is marked as 9/10, Grade position is marked as ‘Outstanding’ and their Grade is marked as ‘A+’.

Ones who score between 80% to 89% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Excellent’, their Grade Value is 8 and their Grade is ‘A’.

Students who score between 70% to 79% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Very Good’, their Grade Value is 7 and their Grade is ‘B+’.

The students who score between 60% to 69% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Good’, their Grade Value is 6 and their Grade is ‘B’.

Between ‘Above Average’ to ‘Marginal’-

The students who score between 50% to 59% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Above Average’, their Grade Value is 5 and their Grade is ‘C+’.

Students who score between 40% to 49% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Average’, their Grade Value is 4 and their Grade is ‘C’.

The students who score between 30% to 39% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Below Average’, their Grade Value is 3 and their Grade is ‘D+’.

Students who score between 20% to 29% are assigned the Grade Position, ‘Marginal’, their Grade Value is 2 and their Grade is ‘D’.

‘Needs Improvement’-

The lowest Grade Position is termed ‘Needs Improvement’. The students who score below 20 per cent marks are marked under this category. Their Grade Value is 1, and, they are allotted ‘E’ as their grade.

In order to pass in the HBSE 12th 2020 results, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in both theory and practical. Also, students must pass in each subject separately. The Haryana board follows a grading system to evaluate the performance of the students.

Haryana Board 12th result 2020: Revaluation Process:

Revaluation process is of use for the students who believe that they have been given fewer scores for particular questions or their answers have not been properly checked.

Here the key points to follow if students believe their answers have not been checked properly:

1. Students must apply for revaluation within 20 days of result declaration.

2. The forms for revaluation will be posted on the official website of HBSE hbse.nic.in.

3. Students have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per subject.

4. Mode of payment and application has to be online.

HBSE 12th Results 2020: Compartment Exams

If someone fails to clear the HBSE 12th examinations in the first attempt, they are given another chance by the board to pass the exams. The students who wish to improve their grades can appear in the Compartment Exams conducted by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE).

HBSE 12th 2020 Compartment Exams:

Apply for the compartment exams on the official website hbse.nic.in Go through the topics mentioned in the syllabus of HBSE 12th exams. Exams will be held tentatively in August 2020. Prepare from this year’s as well as previous year’s question papers.

HBSE 12th 2019 Result Highlights:

Last year, the pass percentage of HBSE 12th result was 74 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was 82.5 per cent while the same boys were 68 per cent. Pass percentage in 2018 was 63.84 per cent, girls passing percentage was 72.38 per cent and that of boys was 57.01 per cent.

In 2019, Deepak, Muskan, and, Gifty was ranked 1st, 2nd, and, 3rd respectively. They were the toppers of Science stream. Deepak’s total score out of 500 was 497, Muskan scored 492 out of 500, and, Gifty scored 490 out of 500.

For Commerce, the topper was Palak, followed by Tamanna and Monika on 2nd and 3rd ranks respectively. Palak scored 494 out of 500, Tamanna scored 493 and Monika scored 491.

In Arts stream, Shiv Kumar and Shivani Vats secured 1st position with 494 marks. Mansi was on 2nd position with 492 marks and Geeta was on 3rd position with 491 marks.

Also read: Majority of universities across country to conduct examinations: UGC

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App