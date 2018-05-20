The Haryana Board is going to release the Class 10 Board results tomorrow on its official website. The students who had appeared for the exams are advised to keep their roll numbers handy so that they can check their results as soon as it is declared on the result sites.

HBSE Class 10 Board Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana or HBSE is all set to announce the Class 10 Board examination results for the academic year 2017-2018 on May 21, 2018. The results will be available on the official website of the Haryana Board, i.e. at bseh.org.in. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the official website of the Board and download their results from the same. The HBSE Class 1o Examination 2018 was conducted from

March 8 to March 30, 2018. Reports say that around 3,80,000 had appeared for Class 10 Board examinations this year.

Also, the HBSE Class 12 Examination 2018 was conducted from March 7, 2018 till April 2, 2018. Last year also the examination started on the same date however, it ended on April as that of this years. Reports say that more than 2.0 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 examination this year. The HBSE Class 12 Board results were announced on May 18 last year. Meanwhile, students can check their results on the official website of the Board as soon as the results are released. In case students face difficulty in accessing their results from the official website bseh.org.in due to the heavy traffic, they can also check out the third party websites such as results.com, results.gov.in or indiaresults.com.

Students can check their Class 10 results with the help of the following steps:

Lo on to the official web portal of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education, bseh.org.in Search for the link that reads ‘Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2018’ on the homepage and click on the same Students will be directed to a new page Enter the required details and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer/laptop or mobile phone.

