The Board of School Education of Haryana (BSEH) will announce HBSE Class 12th Board Results of all streams, i.e arts, commerce and science shortly. Students will be able to check their results on the official website as well as via sms on their mobile phones.

The wait of Class 12th students for their BSEH board exam results is almost over. BSEH (Board of School Education Haryana Bhiwani) is all set to declare the results of Class 12 students on its official website @bseh.org.in today. The results of all the streams, i.e Arts, Science and Commerce would be declared today. Although no time has been specified, it is expected that the results would be out by noon. Once the results are out, concerned students can go on the site and access their result.

HBSE Class 12 board exams were to be held from March 3 to March 31, 2020. While the exams between March 3- 19 were conducted smoothly, the rest of the exams had to be postponed due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later scheduled from July 1 to July 15, the exams had to be cancelled due to increasing spread of the coronavirus.

Students will be marked based on their performance in the pen and paper based exam. Confirming the result declaration date, Haryana Board Secretary Rajiv Prasad had said that BSEH has completed all its preparations and the results would be announced on July 21.

How to check HBSE/ BSEH Class 12 board exam results:

Visit the official website- bseh.org.in Click on the link that reads Class 12 board exam results Enter your details Once redirected to your exam results, download the results Check all the details carefully Take a print out of the results for future reference.

In case the website crashes due to heavy traffic, students can also get their results on mobile by following these simple steps:

(- Type your roll number and send it to 56263.)

