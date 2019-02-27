HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2019: The Haryana Board has released the hall tickets @of the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12, Board examinations on the official website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the admit cards given below.

HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2019: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) has published the admit cards for the Haryana Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations through its official website. All the fresh and re-appearing candidates are advised to check the admit cards on the official website and download the same by logging into – bseh.org.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the admit cards.

How to download the HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2019?

1. Log into the official website of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) – bseh.org.in

2. Search for the link that reads, “HBSE Class 10, 12 admit card 2019 download” and click on the same

3. Candidates will be taken to the next page

4. Here, enter the registration number and submit online

5. The admit cards will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the same and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card for the upcoming HBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2019: http://www.bseh.org.in/

