Haryana girls hailing from Hisar district's Kabrel village failed to clear the Bihar Class 10 examination this year. The Haryana Class 10 examination were conducted from March 8 to March 28. On Monday, May 21, the Haryana Board declared the BSEH Class 10 examination at the official website i.e. bseh.org.in. The villagers have blamed the Haryana government and Education department for not providing teachers to the Bhiwandi school.

Haryana girls hailing from Kabrel village of Hisar district failed to clear the Bihar Class 10 examination this year. Unfortunately, not even one girl could clear the examination. According to officials of the Haryana Education department, this is the only school which has resulted so badly. The Haryana Board of School Education of Bhiwandi declared the result on Monday, May 21, 2018, at the official website of indiaresults.com and bseh.org.in. The Haryana Class 10 examination was held from March 8 to March 28 by the BSEH Board.

According to villagers, it is the Haryana government and Education department that is responsible for such miserable result of Class 10 girls in the school of Bhiwandi district. Blaming the government, a man said that they emphasis Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme but have not done anything to solve the problem of shortage of teachers in the schools.

ALSO READ: Haryana government: Primary school students not required to carry bags

Girls failed to clear the BSEH Class 10 examination because the government school had no teachers for Sanskrit, Hindi, Science and Mathematics during the revision section despite the panchayat of the village asking the district administration for teachers, said the Sarpanch of the village Dharam Singh. He further added by saying that the girls often demanded for teachers but the administration didn’t provide an adequate number of teachers for various subjects for last 4 years.

ALSO READ: JAC 12th Arts results 2018 live update: Jharkhand Board class 12 results declared @ jharresults.nic.in, 12,430 students obtain first division

According to a teacher of Bhiwandi district government school, the post of a headmaster of the government school is vacant for past 4 years. In fact, 15 years re-admission out of 24 girls who failed to clear the BSEH Class 10 examination 2018. While Hirsa girls couldn’t clear the examination but Selina Yadav and Sonali from Sirsa managed to bag second position in the BSEH Class 10 results 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More