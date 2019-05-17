HBSE class 10 Result 2019: HBSE 10th Result 2019, BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result 2019 website: The Haryana board class 10th result 2019 has been declared. The students can check their respective results via the official website and SMS service to check Class 10th HBSE result 2019. Check result at bseh.org.in.

HBSE class 10 Result 2019: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will declare their class 10th result today by 3:00 pm at the official website of the board-bseh.org.in The Haryana Board class 10th result will be declared today at a press conference which will take place at 2:30 pm and the result will be available to students by 3:00 pm as per the chairman of BSEH Jagbir Singh.

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) class 10 results can be checked online and will be available for download online by checking the website of the board or by even sending a simple SMS to check the HBSE class 10th result 2019.

The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Board students must await their HBSE SSE 10th result 2019 with their admit cards/hall tickets ready as details such as the admit card number, roll number, registration number, date of birth and exam centre details will be required at the time of logging into the websites.

HBSE class 10 Result 2019 via SMS:

Check your class 10th score and HBSE 10th Result 2019 via SMS by writing this simple message, Check format for HBSE class 10th SMS here:

HB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263.

HBSE class 10 Result 2019 via websites:

The HBSE class 10th examination was conducted in the month of March from March 8 to March 30, 2019. About a few days back HBSE class 12th result was declared by the board among which 74.6% was the pass percentage this year. The toppers from class 12 were- Deepak of Govt Sr Sec School, Bhawani Khera from science stream, Shiv Kumar from arts stream of Palwal district scored 494 marks out of 500 and Shivani Vats of Faridabad district. Palak of Hisar become the topper in Commerce stream.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Steps to Check:

Students expecting their Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) 10th Result 2019 can check the scores by following these steps-

Step 1. Check the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE)’s official website bseh.org.in

Step 2. On the homepage click on link reading as ‘HBSE 10th Result 2019 or Haryana 10th Result 2019’ tab

Step 3. Enter your name, roll number, date of birth, and application number

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. HBSE class 10th result will be on your screens

